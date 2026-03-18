The War Trap: Political Quagmires from Vietnam to Tehran

By Mohamad Hammoud

The political ghost of Lyndon B. Johnson seems to have followed President Donald Trump right into the Oval Office. Since the February 2026 military strikes in Iran, pressure on this administration has been building fast - and the echoes of history are hard to ignore. Johnson watched his sweeping domestic vision get swallowed by a war half a world away, his Great Society ambitions buried under the weight of a conflict he couldn’t contain. Now Trump faces something eerily similar, as a Middle Eastern conflict many of his own supporters never endorsed begins to erode his "America First" agenda. With the 2026 midterms closing in and the "Epstein Files" adding fuel to the fire, the parallels between Johnson’s 1968 collapse and Trump’s current standing point to a volatile, shifting electorate.

The Downward Spiral of Wartime Approval

There’s a grim pattern in American politics: once a president becomes the face of an unpopular war, the poll numbers follow - and they don’t go up. Gallup data shows Johnson entered 1964 with a 79% approval rating. By March 1968, after years of grinding escalation in Vietnam, it had cratered to 36% - a freefall that shocked even his closest allies. A Quinnipiac University poll from March 9, 2026 puts Trump at 37% - nearly the same floor - with 57% disapproving since the Iranian strikes began. Both men had strong early runs, shielded by legislative wins and economic momentum. The war ended that for Johnson. It’s ending it again now.

Internal Fractures and the Credibility Gap

Political collapse rarely starts with the other side - it starts at home. For Johnson, the wound was the "credibility gap": Americans stopped believing his optimistic reports had anything to do with reality on the ground in Vietnam. Trust, once lost, proved impossible to recover. Trump is facing his own version of that fracture. Quinnipiac shows 85% of Republicans still back the Iran strikes, but only 31% of Independents and 7% of Democrats agree. Those aren't midterm numbers. Emerson College Polling reported in February 2026 that Hispanic voters are pulling away fast, with 58% now disapproving of the president's job performance as costs rise and the conflict drags on.

The Shadow of Scandal and Elite Impunity

Johnson couldn’t escape the chants of anti-war protesters. Trump’s version of that noise is digital - and just as relentless. The renewed Jeffrey Epstein investigation has layered fresh controversy onto an already battered presidency. A February 2026 Economist/YouGov poll found 52% of Americans believe the president is covering up crimes tied to the late financier, with a similar share believing he was personally involved. That’s not a fringe view - that’s a majority of the country. The National Organization for Women reported on March 10, 2026, that the Epstein files will be a "deciding factor" for 60% of voters. It signals something deeper: voters are no longer willing to separate personal conduct from political leadership.

Electoral Consequences and the 2026 Midterms

All of this is pointing toward what Republicans are quietly dreading: a "midterm massacre" this November. Emerson College Polling shows Democrats with an 8-point lead on the generic congressional ballot - historically, the kind of margin that flips both chambers. Johnson read the writing on the wall and stepped aside in 1968. Trump shows no such inclination, still calling this a "golden age" as the conflict grinds on. Bloomberg put it plainly - the war is "burning the clock" on any economic reset, leaving the GOP exposed to a fired-up Democratic base and Independents who are walking away.

A Future Look Toward November

If this conflict isn’t resolved soon, the economic damage may already be done. A mid-March report by The Economist warns that shocks to energy and fertilizer supply chains could become permanent without a resolution by April. For Republicans, that’s a nightmare scenario - stagflation and high fuel prices have a long history of gutting incumbent majorities in midterm cycles. The longer the war drags on, the deeper the political hole gets. And that’s where the Johnson comparison stops being historical and starts being personal. Johnson didn’t just lose a war - he lost the country’s trust, and he never got it back. Trump is now staring down the same risk, fighting a protracted conflict while an increasingly skeptical electorate watches. Wars have a way of outlasting the optimism that started them - and voters have long memories.