IRG Hits “Israel” with A Huge Barrage of Rockets

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has struck more than 100 targets in the city of “Tel Aviv” in retaliation for the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani, Iran's former top security official, during unprovoked American- “Israeli” aggression against the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IRG announced hitting the targets during the 61st wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation “Truthful Pledge IV” in the face of the aggression.

The hostile objects, it added, were targeted using multi-warhead Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles as well as Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles as a means of avenging the martyrdom of Dr. Larijani, the former secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], the statement read.

“During these intense lightning strikes, the Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles hit more than 100 military and security targets in the heart of the occupied territories without facing any obstruction,’ it added.

The IRG put the facility characterizing this stage of the reprisal down to "the disintegration of the Zionist regime's multilayered and highly advanced air defense systems."

It cited field information as pointing to taking place of a "partial blackout" in “Tel Aviv” as a result of the reprisal that also resulted in the entity’s forces' having a harder time controlling the situation at hand and rescuing those affected.

The IRG, meanwhile, said “Truthful Pledge IV” had so far either killed or injured more than 230 Zionists.

The retaliation began following the launch of Washington's and “Tel Aviv's” most recent bout of unlawful aggression towards the Islamic Republic.

In addition to “Tel Aviv”, it has targeted sensitive and strategic enemy objects in the holy occupied city of Al-Quds, the occupied port of Haifa, “Be'er Sheva”, which serves as the entity’s technological epicenter, and the Negev Desert.

American outposts across the region, including those lying in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, have also faced intense reprisal.