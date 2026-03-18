By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, March 17, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 a.m., a gathering pf “Israeli” troops at Jadidat Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets. the at 12:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 a.m., a Merkava tank in the Taybeh project area with a guided rocket. The enemy quickly moved to evacuate its losses under heavy smoke cover, upon which the fighters struck again with artillery shells and a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a second Merkava tank in the Taybeh project area with a guided rocket, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering pf “Israeli” troops at the Al-Asi Site opposite the village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering pf “Israeli” troops at the Al-Hamamas Site south of the village of Khiyam , with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Misgav Am” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in a tent at the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the municipal building at the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the occupied settlement of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 8:30 p.m., with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Kherbet Al-Manara area opposite the border village of Houla, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 3:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in Jabal Wardeh in the border village of Markaba, with artillery shells. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the “Israeli” settlements of “Kiryat Shmona”, “Metula”, Al-Malikiyya, “Dishon”, “Avivim”, “Kfar Blum”, “Ramot Naftali”, “Zar'it”, “Shtula”, “Even Menachem” and “Beit Hillel”, with large barrages of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the “Meron” base for aerial surveillance and operations management in northern Occupied Palestine, with a barrage of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., “Giv’a” drone control base east of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the headquarters of the “Israeli” Army’s Northern Command – “Dado” Base and the “Ein Zeitim” Base north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the “Ami’ad” Base north of Lake Tabariya [lake “Tiberias”] and the “Shimshon” Base west of Lake Tabariya [lake “Tiberias”], with barrages of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the air defense systems at “Ma’alot-Tarshiha”, with a barrage of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 p.m., the settlement of “Nahariya” north of Occupied Palestine, with a squadron of offensive drones. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 p.m., the settlements of “Shomera”, “Shtula” and “Zar’it” north of Occupied Palestine, with artillery shells. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Kherbet Al-Manara opposite the border village of Houla for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Jadida area of the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Misgav Am” Site, with a barrage of rockets. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., Haifa Naval Base in the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of high-grade missiles. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the headquarters of the special naval mission’s unit “Shayetet 13” at the “Atlit” Base, south of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of high-grade missiles. and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a Merkava tank and a D9 bulldozer in the Taybeh project with direct-fire weapons, scoring confirmed hits, bringing the number of targeted vehicles to seven since last night. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles at the Tallet Al-Khazan at the border village of Odaisseh, with barrages of rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Jadida area of the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Jadida area of the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Taybeh project, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Taybeh project for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}