Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, March 17, 2026
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, March 17, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 a.m., a gathering pf “Israeli” troops at Jadidat Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets.
- the at 12:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 a.m., a Merkava tank in the Taybeh project area with a guided rocket. The enemy quickly moved to evacuate its losses under heavy smoke cover, upon which the fighters struck again with artillery shells and a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a second Merkava tank in the Taybeh project area with a guided rocket, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering pf “Israeli” troops at the Al-Asi Site opposite the village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering pf “Israeli” troops at the Al-Hamamas Site south of the village of Khiyam , with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Misgav Am” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in a tent at the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with an offensive drone.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the municipal building at the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the occupied settlement of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 8:30 p.m., with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Kherbet Al-Manara area opposite the border village of Houla, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 3:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in Jabal Wardeh in the border village of Markaba, with artillery shells.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the “Israeli” settlements of “Kiryat Shmona”, “Metula”, Al-Malikiyya, “Dishon”, “Avivim”, “Kfar Blum”, “Ramot Naftali”, “Zar'it”, “Shtula”, “Even Menachem” and “Beit Hillel”, with large barrages of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the “Meron” base for aerial surveillance and operations management in northern Occupied Palestine, with a barrage of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., “Giv’a” drone control base east of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the headquarters of the “Israeli” Army’s Northern Command – “Dado” Base and the “Ein Zeitim” Base north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the “Ami’ad” Base north of Lake Tabariya [lake “Tiberias”] and the “Shimshon” Base west of Lake Tabariya [lake “Tiberias”], with barrages of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the air defense systems at “Ma’alot-Tarshiha”, with a barrage of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 p.m., the settlement of “Nahariya” north of Occupied Palestine, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 p.m., the settlements of “Shomera”, “Shtula” and “Zar’it” north of Occupied Palestine, with artillery shells.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Kherbet Al-Manara opposite the border village of Houla for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Jadida area of the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Misgav Am” Site, with a barrage of rockets.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., Haifa Naval Base in the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of high-grade missiles.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the headquarters of the special naval mission’s unit “Shayetet 13” at the “Atlit” Base, south of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of high-grade missiles.
- and as part of the “Khaybar 1” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a Merkava tank and a D9 bulldozer in the Taybeh project with direct-fire weapons, scoring confirmed hits, bringing the number of targeted vehicles to seven since last night.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles at the Tallet Al-Khazan at the border village of Odaisseh, with barrages of rocket.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with an offensive drone.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with an offensive drone.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Jadida area of the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Jadida area of the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Taybeh project, with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Taybeh project for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}