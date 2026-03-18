Translated by Al-News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah’s Media Relations denounces the assassination of journalist Mohammad Sherri and his wife in an airstrike in Beirut, says it is a part of a broader campaign against media voices aligned with the resistance.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah’s Media Relations strongly condemns the treacherous Zionist crime carried out by the “Israeli” enemy in targeting resistance journalist and Al-Manar TV’s Director of Political Programs, Mohammad Sherri, along with his wife. They were martyred in an airstrike that hit their home and affected civilians in the Zuqaq Al-Blat area of Beirut. This attack once again exposes the criminal nature of this enemy, which shows no regard for laws, norms or international conventions. It confirms that this enemy is continuing its open war against people, against free media, against the voice of resistance, against truth and against anyone who stands with dignity, rejects domination and opposes occupation—regardless of their role or position.

Since the beginning of its aggression against Lebanon, the “Israeli” enemy has deliberately targeted resistance and independent media, including Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio, in an attempt to silence free voices. Today, after seeing that voice remain loud and clear, and the truth shining brightly, and after failing on the battlefield against the resistance fighters—while suffering losses under the strikes of the Resistance and the Islamic Republic of Iran—it has escalated its attacks to target journalists who defend the truth. It believes that through killing, assassination and intimidation, it can silence this honest and resistant voice, extinguish its light and break the will of those standing firm in the field of honor and sacrifice.

As Hezbollah’s Media Relations mourns the martyred journalist Mohammad Sherri and his wife, it extends its deepest condolences and congratulations to the management of Al-Manar TV, its staff and to the broader Lebanese resistance media community. It also calls on international organizations concerned with media freedom and human rights to take responsibility and act urgently to expose this crime and raise their voices against this ongoing brutality.