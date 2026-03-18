Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei Mourns Senior Iranian Figures Killed in US–’Israeli’ Assassinations

By Staff, Agencies

Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, leader of the Islamic Republic and the Revolution, issued a solemn statement mourning the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, along with his son and several of his comrades, who were killed in a US–"Israeli" assassination.

Opening his message with a verse from the Holy Quran, “Do not consider those who have been killed in the way of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, being provided for”, Sayyed Khamenei highlighted the enduring spiritual status of those who sacrificed their lives.

He described Dr. Larijani as a far-sighted, intelligent, and deeply committed figure whose nearly five decades of service across political, military, security, cultural, and administrative spheres made him a distinguished leader in the Islamic Republic.

“The assassination of such a prominent personality demonstrates both his importance and the malice of Islam’s enemies,” Sayyed Mojtaba stated, adding that the shedding of their blood would only strengthen the Islamic Republic and that those responsible would ultimately face retribution.

He stressed that the strength of the Islamic Republic does not depend on individuals alone, but on a deeply rooted path that continues despite repeated attacks.

He added that the martyrs “safeguard the Islamic Revolution from the traps set by the Zionist enemy and the arrogant United States,” emphasizing that their sacrifices guarantee victory in what he described as a decisive struggle.

The Leader concluded this part of his statement by offering condolences to Dr. Larijani’s family, particularly Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, Chairman of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ souls.

In a separate message, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei also mourned the martyrdom of Commander Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij Organization, who was assassinated in another US–"Israeli" attack.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the assassination as evidence of the enemy’s fear of the Basij and its influential role within the Islamic Republic.

He noted that Soleimani had dedicated years of service and struggle, gaining extensive experience in defending the nation.

Sayyed Khamenei added that targeting such figures reflects the enemy’s inability to confront them directly, characterizing the act as one driven by fear and hostility.

He concluded by extending condolences to the martyr’s family, his colleagues in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, and all Basij members, expressing confidence in the continuation of their path and mission.