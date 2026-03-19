Merkava Massacre: Hezbollah Ambushes “Israeli” Forces, Targets 6 Merkava Tanks in Taybeh

By Staff, Agencies

In a series of coordinated attacks, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted “Israeli” Merkava tanks in the Al-Baydar Al-Fuq’ani area of Taybeh, southern Lebanon, in defense of Lebanon and its people.

The resistance successfully engaged Merkava tanks and continued rocket and artillery barrages to disrupt enemy operations.

The operations achieved confirmed direct hits on “Israeli” armored vehicles, demonstrating the ability to strike critical targets and assert control over contested frontline areas.

Precision strikes on “Israeli” tanks:

At 12:05 a.m. in a precise operation, resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank in Taybeh with a guided missile, achieving a direct hit.

At 1:15 a.m., three additional Merkava tanks in the same area were struck with guided missiles, increasing the total number of destroyed tanks to four.

Fifteen minutes later, at 1:30 a.m., two more Merkava tanks were successfully targeted, bringing the total to six.

Fighters continued engaging the area with successive rocket and artillery fire, maintaining pressure on enemy positions.

In a detailed statement, the Resistance revealed that for the third time this week, “Israeli” occupation forces attempted to advance in the village of Taybeh toward the Al-Baydar Al-Fuq’ani area north of the town. Upon detecting the advancing enemy force, Resistance fighters set up a precise ambush, striking them with guided missiles that destroyed the first tank.

The enemy then attempted to advance toward the Abu Makni area in Deir Siryan before Resistance fighters targeted them with guided missiles, achieving direct hits that destroyed five Merkava tanks, forcing “Israeli” soldiers to flee the combat zone.

In response, the “Israeli” occupation army dispatched multiple helicopters to evacuate the wounded under heavy fire and smoke cover, only for the Resistance to strike the evacuation zone with successive rocket and artillery barrages.

Meanwhile, resistance fighters carried out a series of coordinated rocket strikes targeting settlements and military positions in northern occupied Palestine, in continued defense of Lebanon and its people.

Launching successive barrages, the Resistance struck the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” multiple times, alongside “Israeli” military sites and troop gatherings along the border.

The operations reflect sustained engagement across the northern front, with repeated strikes on key targets aimed at disrupting “Israeli” military presence and activity in the area.

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The operations came in defense of Lebanon and its people as part of Operation Devoured Chaff, and in response to the “Israeli” aggression, which had targeted dozens of Lebanese villages and cities, including the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Hezbollah fighters executed a coordinated series of strikes against multiple “Israeli” troop concentrations along the Lebanese border. Launching precise rocket salvos, the Resistance engaged forces at key border positions, including Aitaroun, Odaisseh, Tallat Al-Khazzanm and the Taybeh Project.

The operations achieved confirmed casualties among “Israeli” forces and forced emergency helicopter evacuations, demonstrating the ability to disrupt enemy troop deployments and deny operational stability along the frontline.