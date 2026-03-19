IRG: Ready to Defend Maritime Borders, Confront Enemy Moves in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy says it is fully prepared to counter threats in its territorial waters, highlighting recent strikes on US-linked regional bases and warning of a firm response to any escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRG Navy announced on Thursday that it stands ready to confront any plots by Iran’s adversaries in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The statement came alongside details of a new operation described as part of the 63rd wave of retaliatory actions following what it called illegal US-“Israeli” aggression.

According to the statement, the IRGC targeted what it described as key positions at US bases in the region, including Al-Dhafra and Minhad in the UAE, Al-Adairi in Kuwait, and Mina Salman in Bahrain. The operation reportedly involved a combination of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The IRG said strikes hit command facilities, fuel storage, and equipment at Minhad base, while ballistic missiles targeted early-warning radar systems and infrastructure at Al-Adairi. It added that Al-Dhafra base and the US Fifth Fleet presence in Mina Salman were also targeted, including fuel tanks and radar systems.

Emphasizing its stance, the IRG Navy said it is prepared to defend Iran’s maritime borders and confront any potential “conspiracies” in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement framed these actions as part of a broader escalation following what it described as a February 28 attack by the US and “Israel,” which it claimed targeted Iranian leadership and infrastructure. It also accused the two countries of striking civilian and energy facilities.

In response, Iran’s armed forces have carried out missile and drone operations against “Israeli”-held territories and US assets across the region, while also imposing restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz on vessels linked to what it called aggressor states.

Separately, the IRG reported that a large oil tanker, said to be flying the flag of Barbados and carrying up to 160,000 tons of crude, was forced to turn back after attempting to challenge Iran’s transit controls in the Strait.

Describing the incident as a sign of “active deterrence,” the IRG said it reflects what it views as a shifting balance of power in which Iran holds the initiative, asserting that even heavily resourced actors are being compelled to retreat in the face of its enforcement measures.