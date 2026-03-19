Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Political Sources to Al-Ahed: Expanding War will Be Met with Opening New Fronts

Political Sources to Al-Ahed: Expanding War will Be Met with Opening New Fronts
folder_openVoices access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Al-Ahed News website has learned that any move by the “Israeli” enemy or the US to expand the war will be met with an expansion of fronts, through the opening of new fronts against the Zionist enemy and other parties involved in the conflict.

The website also learned from well-informed political sources within the Axis of Resistance that an influential regional party has decided to join the defensive war being waged in the region to defend its peoples and sovereignty.

“This party, which possesses military expertise in drones and missile systems, is now ready to open new fronts that would confuse the Zionist enemy and inflict pain on its powerful American ally,” the source said.

 

Israel Lebanon AxisOfResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Political Sources to Al-Ahed: Expanding War will Be Met with Opening New Fronts

Political Sources to Al-Ahed: Expanding War will Be Met with Opening New Fronts

11 hours ago
The Point of No Return… Who Are the ‘Israelis’ Really Fighting?

The Point of No Return… Who Are the ‘Israelis’ Really Fighting?

one day ago
The War Trap: Political Quagmires from Vietnam to Tehran

The War Trap: Political Quagmires from Vietnam to Tehran

one day ago
Strategic Defeat: The Collapse of Western Objectives in the Middle East

Strategic Defeat: The Collapse of Western Objectives in the Middle East

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 19-03-2026 Hour: 09:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot