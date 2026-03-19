Political Sources to Al-Ahed: Expanding War will Be Met with Opening New Fronts

By Staff, Agencies

The Al-Ahed News website has learned that any move by the “Israeli” enemy or the US to expand the war will be met with an expansion of fronts, through the opening of new fronts against the Zionist enemy and other parties involved in the conflict.

The website also learned from well-informed political sources within the Axis of Resistance that an influential regional party has decided to join the defensive war being waged in the region to defend its peoples and sovereignty.

“This party, which possesses military expertise in drones and missile systems, is now ready to open new fronts that would confuse the Zionist enemy and inflict pain on its powerful American ally,” the source said.