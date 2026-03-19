Report: Trump Denies Prior Knowledge of “Israel’s” South Pars Strike After Iran Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has denied knowing in advance about the “Israeli” entity’s planned strike on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field, but reporting suggests otherwise, pointing to prior US awareness and approval before a shift in tone following Iran’s retaliation.

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing senior American and "Israeli" officials, Washington was fully informed ahead of the “Israeli” entity’s strike on Iran’s key South Pars Gas Field and had even given its approval, as part of efforts to increase pressure on Tehran. However, after Iran responded by targeting Qatar’s Ras Laffan refinery, Trump publicly distanced himself from the operation.

Ravid said that contrary to Trump’s public statements, both US and “Israeli” officials confirmed prior coordination, noting that the US position appeared to change after Iran’s retaliatory strike on critical Gulf energy infrastructure.

Trump, writing on Truth Social, claimed that the entity carried out the attack “out of anger” over developments in the region and insisted that the United States “knew nothing” about the specific operation. He also pledged that no further “Israeli” strikes would target the strategically vital South Pars field.

Earlier, Iran’s Oil Ministry reported damage to four refining facilities in Asaluyeh, the coastal hub of the South Pars Gas Field, following what it described as US-“Israeli” airstrikes.

In the aftermath, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] issued an urgent warning calling for evacuations near major energy facilities across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The IRG criticized Gulf state leaders for ignoring repeated warnings and accused them of aligning with policies that could endanger their populations, warning they would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said the US and Israel were acting out of frustration after failing to achieve their objectives against Iran. He argued that targeting Iranian infrastructure was an attempt to mask battlefield setbacks, warning that such actions would escalate the conflict further under what he described as an “eye for an eye” dynamic.

The widening attacks on energy infrastructure signal a sharp escalation in the conflict, raising concerns over broader economic fallout. Global oil markets reacted swiftly, with Brent crude prices climbing above $109 per barrel following the strike on South Pars.