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Al-Qassam to Hezbollah: Complete the Mission
By Staff, Agencies
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Resistance Movement, released a video through its Military Media channel reaffirming its support for the Islamic Resistance fighters in Lebanon, expressing confidence that Hezbollah will successfully carry out its missions.
In its video, the Brigades recalled remarks made by former “Israeli” Security Minister Yoav Gallant, who had told his troops that “tanks leaving Rafah [southern Gaza] could reach the Litani River [southern Lebanon].”
Addressing Hezbollah fighters, the Al-Qassam fighters stated, “These are Gallant's armored vehicles leaving Rafah, and we are certain you will complete the mission,” referencing the destruction of ‘Israeli’ tanks and vehicles in Gaza during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
The Brigades concluded their message by recalling the words of the Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: “You will have no tanks left.”
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