Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Al-Qassam to Hezbollah: Complete the Mission

Al-Qassam to Hezbollah: Complete the Mission
folder_openLebanon access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Resistance Movement, released a video through its Military Media channel reaffirming its support for the Islamic Resistance fighters in Lebanon, expressing confidence that Hezbollah will successfully carry out its missions.

In its video, the Brigades recalled remarks made by former “Israeli” Security Minister Yoav Gallant, who had told his troops that “tanks leaving Rafah [southern Gaza] could reach the Litani River [southern Lebanon].”

Addressing Hezbollah fighters, the Al-Qassam fighters stated, “These are Gallant's armored vehicles leaving Rafah, and we are certain you will complete the mission,” referencing the destruction of ‘Israeli’ tanks and vehicles in Gaza during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The Brigades concluded their message by recalling the words of the Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: “You will have no tanks left.”

 

Israel Hamas Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Al-Qassam to Hezbollah: Complete the Mission

Al-Qassam to Hezbollah: Complete the Mission

11 hours ago
Merkava Massacre: Hezbollah Ambushes “Israeli” Forces, Targets 6 Merkava Tanks in Taybeh

Merkava Massacre: Hezbollah Ambushes “Israeli” Forces, Targets 6 Merkava Tanks in Taybeh

11 hours ago
Hezbollah: “Treacherous Zionist Crime” Exposes Enemy’s “Open War Against People, Media and Truth

Hezbollah: “Treacherous Zionist Crime” Exposes Enemy’s “Open War Against People, Media and Truth

one day ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, March 17, 2026

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 19-03-2026 Hour: 09:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot