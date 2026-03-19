Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, March 18, 2026
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, March 18, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Khanouq area in the border village of Aitaroun, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Old Nabaa area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Tallat Al-Khazzan area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Taybeh project, with a barrage of rockets, scoring direct hits; which required helicopter intervention to evacuate the casualties.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Al-Oweida Hill in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 2:00 a.m., an attempted advance by “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center and engaged them with appropriate weapons.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Shomera” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops a gathering of “Israeli” troops on Al-Oweida Hill in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops attempting to advance toward the village of Taybeh, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters short down at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” drone over the village of Al-Marwaniyah in southern Lebanon, using appropriate weapons.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., the “Ein Zeitim” Base north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., “Yoav” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., “Misgav Am” Base opposite the border village of Odaisseh, with barrages of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m., Al-Raheb Site opposite the border village of Aita Al-Shaab, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles north of the Taybeh project, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 8:30 p.m., with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the “Yodefat” Military Industries Company northeast of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on Al-Oweida Hill in the border village of Odaisseh, with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Taybeh project for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Taybeh project for the third time, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kfar Giladi” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Zuqaq neighborhood of the border village of Aitaroun, with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops north of the Taybeh project for the fourth time, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., an artillery position in the settlement of Al-Manara, with barrages of rocket.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 p.m., the settlement of “Dishon”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the border village of Rab Al-Thalathin, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba for the second time, with a squadron of offensives drones.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}