By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, March 18, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Khanouq area in the border village of Aitaroun, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Old Nabaa area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Tallat Al-Khazzan area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Taybeh project, with a barrage of rockets, scoring direct hits; which required helicopter intervention to evacuate the casualties. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Al-Oweida Hill in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 2:00 a.m., an attempted advance by “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center and engaged them with appropriate weapons. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Shomera” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops a gathering of “Israeli” troops on Al-Oweida Hill in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops attempting to advance toward the village of Taybeh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters short down at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” drone over the village of Al-Marwaniyah in southern Lebanon, using appropriate weapons. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., the “Ein Zeitim” Base north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., “Yoav” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., “Misgav Am” Base opposite the border village of Odaisseh, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m., Al-Raheb Site opposite the border village of Aita Al-Shaab, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles north of the Taybeh project, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 8:30 p.m., with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the “Yodefat” Military Industries Company northeast of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on Al-Oweida Hill in the border village of Odaisseh, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Taybeh project for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Taybeh project for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kfar Giladi” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Zuqaq neighborhood of the border village of Aitaroun, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops north of the Taybeh project for the fourth time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., an artillery position in the settlement of Al-Manara, with barrages of rocket. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 p.m., the settlement of “Dishon”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the border village of Rab Al-Thalathin, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba for the second time, with a squadron of offensives drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}