IRG’s Voice Brig. Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] mourned the martyrdom of Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the IRG’s Public Relations deputy and spokesperson, who was martyred in a US- “Israeli” attack in the early hours of the last day of Ramadan.

The statement offered condolences to Iran’s Leader, the family of the slain commander, fellow IRG officers, media personnel, and the people of Kashan, describing Naeini’s death as a “proud martyrdom in the fields of culture and media.”

Highlighting his more than four decades of service, the IRG noted Naeini’s significant contributions to preserving the Islamic Revolution, particularly during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war. He played a key role in war documentation and storytelling, and, in recent years, he served as the spokesperson for the IRG, especially during Truthful Pledge IV.

His transformative ideas and effective strategies in “soft warfare” were described as guiding principles for IRG personnel and officers engaged in cognitive operations against adversaries.

The statement praised Naeini’s bravery and dedication, vowing to continue the path of steadfastness and hope he and his martyred brother exemplified. It reaffirmed the IRG’s commitment to maintaining its spiritual and soft-power influence and ensuring that the voice of the powerful, people-supported corps continues to be heard among believers.

Naeini was born in 1957 in Kashan, Iran, and served in the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] from 1978 until his martyrdom in 2026. He rose through the ranks over nearly five decades, becoming one of the senior figures within Iran’s military establishment.

Naeini fought in the Iran–Iraq War, an experience that shaped his long military career and later contributions to IRG communications and doctrine. His veteran status reflected decades of service to the Islamic Republic’s revolutionary institutions.

In July 2024, he was appointed spokesperson and deputy head of public relations for the IRG, succeeding a long-serving predecessor. In this role, he became a key voice articulating the corps’ positions during major regional tensions and engaged in psychological and media operations.

Naeini was also a professor of social sciences and faculty member at Imam Hossein University, indicating involvement in academic, as well as military spheres, particularly in areas intersecting with communications and soft power. His voice became emblematic of the IRG’s effort to balance hardline rhetoric with narrative to reinforce the system's legitimacy and resilience in the face of foreign pressure.



