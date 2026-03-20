By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, March 19, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 a.m., a Merkava tank in Baydar Al-Faq’ani in the village of Taybeh with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 a.m., three Merkava tanks in Baydar Al-Faq’ani in the village of Taybeh with guided missiles, scoring direct hits. This brings the total number of targeted tanks to four up to the time of issuing this statement. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 a.m., two Merkava tanks in Baydar Al-Faq’ani in the village of Taybeh with guided missiles, scoring direct hits. This brings the total number of targeted tanks to six up to the time of issuing this statement, and the fighters are still targeting the area with rocket barrages and artillery shells. For the third time within a week, the “Israeli” enemy army attempted an additional advance into the village of Taybeh toward the Baydar Al-Faq’ani area north of the village. After the fighters of the Islamic Resistance monitored the advancing enemy force, they set up a well-planned ambush and targeted it with guided missiles, leading to the destruction of one tank. The enemy then attempted to continue advancing toward the Abu Makanneh area in Deir Seryan, where skilled fighters again targeted it with guided missiles, achieving direct hits that destroyed five Merkava tanks, and enemy soldiers were seen fleeing the combat zone. Following this, the enemy army brought in several helicopters to evacuate the wounded under heavy fire and smoke cover. The fighters then targeted the evacuation area with rocket barrages and artillery shells, and the attacks were still ongoing at the time this statement was issued. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 3:30 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 a.m., the “Misgav Am” Site opposite the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Khirbet Al-Manara opposite the border village of Houla, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., the Adathir Site [Mount “Adir”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., the “Tefen” Base east of the occupied city of Akka [“Acre”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m., the newly established site at Nimer Al-Jamal opposite the border village of Alma Al-Shaab, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Laboune area, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m., the settlement of “Even Menachem”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m. for the fourth time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it for the fifth time at 1:50 p.m., with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Manara Site opposite the border village of Houla, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it for the sixth time at 3:20 p.m., with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Ajel Hill Site north of the “Kfar Yuval” settlement, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., the newly established site at Nemer Al-Jamal opposite the border village of Alma Al-Shaab, with a squadron of offensive drones. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., the settlement of "Shtula", with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at in the Taybeh Project area, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., the Misgav Am site opposite the border town of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., the “Yodefat” Military Industries Company northeast of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of "Kiryat Shmona" in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it for the seventh time at 10:00 p.m., with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., the “Hermon” Site, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in Khirbet al-Kseif, southwest of the village of Taybeh, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles in the Taybeh Project area, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on Al-Mhaisbat Hill, south of the Taybeh project, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles in Baydar Al-Faq’ani in the village of Taybeh, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the park of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., the settlement of Al-Manara, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:25 p.m., the settlement of “Margaliot”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the park of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 p.m., the settlement of Al-Malikiyya, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in Tallat Al-Khazzan in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Taybeh project area, with a barrage of rockets the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Jadida area of the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated explosive devices over the past two days against an “Israeli” military bulldozer of the D9 type in the Taybeh project, and against a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Al-Zuqaq neighborhood in Aitaroun, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}