The Senator for “Israel”: A Crusade of Faith and Fire

By Mohamad Hammoud

Throughout history, individuals have emerged to justify mass killing in the name of religion to fulfill perceived prophecies and obey a divine will. Much like Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS” / “ISIL” group] , which utilized a unique and violent interpretation of sacred texts to justify the elimination of all who opposed their ideology, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has built a career on similar foundations. Throughout his decades in Washington, Graham has consistently advocated for military violence in the Middle East to eradicate those who oppose the state of “Israel.” By framing geopolitical conflicts as holy wars, he has adopted a logic that mirrors extremist organizations, where the slaughter of adversaries is not merely a strategic goal but a religious necessity. This ideological rigidity suggests a worldview where human life is secondary to the fulfillment of a theological agenda.

The Psychology of Overcompensation

At the center of Graham’s public persona is a tension that many critics believe drives his extremism. On one hand, he presents himself as a devout Christian who views global foreign policy through a lens of absolute moral and religious certainty. On the other, his personal life has long been the subject of intense speculation regarding his status as a gay man, creating a duality that contrasts sharply with the conservative social values he publicly champions. That gap between who he is and who he performs being may fuel an impulse toward overcompensation. The louder and more radical his public stances, the less room there is for anyone to look inward at the contradictions he carries.

The Language of Justified Slaughter

Graham’s rhetoric makes this alignment with extremist logic impossible to ignore. According to Reuters, he defended the scale of military operations in Gaza by claiming forces were “killing all the right people” – a statement that drew immediate condemnation from human rights organizations, who noted it was nearly indistinguishable from the language ISIS used to justify its massacres. The numbers behind that dismissal are staggering: according to UNICEF data, over 21,289 of those killed in Gaza by early 2026 were children under 18. Calling those deaths the elimination of the “right people” is not political commentary. It is the moral logic of a religious crusader.

Regional Escalation and Regime Change

Graham’s career has also been defined by a relentless push for war with Iran. According to The Associated Press, he has repeatedly called for direct US strikes on Iranian infrastructure and advocated for forced regime change in Tehran. He has encouraged Arab nations to abandon diplomacy and join a military campaign against Iran in the service of “Israel’s” regional dominance. There is no middle ground in his framework – only enemies and allies, a binary that belongs more to religious fundamentalism than to the responsibilities of a sitting US senator.

The Sacrifice of Lebanese Stability

The same pattern extended to Lebanon. According to Al Jazeera, Graham demanded the Lebanese government forcefully disarm Hezbollah – despite clear warnings from regional experts that doing so would trigger a catastrophic civil war. He was willing to burn an entire country to the ground to satisfy an ideological goal. That willingness to sacrifice civilian stability for a singular, dogmatic objective is not a policy position. It is the hallmark of the same extremist movements he claims to oppose.

Divine Mandates and Domestic Neglect

Faith and policy have fused so completely in Graham’s worldview that he treats support for “Israel” as a condition of divine favor. According to NPR, he warned that abandoning “Israel” would mean God would “pull the plug on us” – a statement more suited to a medieval sermon than a Senate floor. Meanwhile, the people he was elected to represent are being left behind. South Carolina consistently ranks near the bottom of the country in healthcare access and educational outcomes, according to US News & World Report. Graham is too busy waging foreign crusades to notice.

A Legacy of Perpetual Conflict

As Graham approaches the end of his career, his legacy is taking shape – and it is not a flattering one. According to The Associated Press, he has tied his political identity to an uncompromising stance on Iran and total alignment with “Israel,” with no room left for the nuance that actual diplomacy requires. What remains is a political persona built on intolerance, religiously-justified violence, and a hunger for perpetual conflict. And at the core of it all, the tension between his public extremism and his private life is not incidental. It may be the very thing that keeps the engine running.