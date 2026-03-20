“Israel” Admits Damage to Haifa Refinery, “Rehovot”

By Staff, Agencies

The Bazan Group, which operates oil refineries in occupied Haifa, confirmed that an Iranian attack caused significant damage to electrical infrastructure, as well as critical external systems essential for operations.

In a statement, the company said repair work is expected to take several days, adding that some facilities will remain in the process of restarting during that period.

On March 19, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] carried out strikes targeting the Haifa and “Isdud” refineries, as well as a power station in Haifa, as a response to joint US-Israeli actions that struck Iran’s South Pars gas field.

"Israel’s" public broadcaster reported that Bazan’s refining facilities in Haifa Bay sustained a direct hit from an Iranian missile barrage, sparking large fires and causing disruptions to the electricity grid, adding that the strike ignited several vehicles and inflicted damage on pipelines and energy transmission infrastructure within the complex.

Following the incident, shares in the Bazan Group fell sharply by more than 10% on the “Tel Aviv” Stock Exchange as news of the Iranian strike spread.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” reports mentioned several impacts by Iranian missiles in “Rehovot”, south of “Tel Aviv”, with several settlers wounded in the strike, including one in critical condition.

Additional reports stated that eight “Israelis” were wounded in three separate impact sites: six of them sustained mild injuries in one site, in addition to two settlers mildly injured in two other locations.

The acknowledgment came after air raid sirens sounded in “Tel Aviv’s” southern suburbs, “Isdud”, and surrounding areas, while sirens also sounded in “Yir’on” in western Galilee amid fears of potential drone infiltrations.