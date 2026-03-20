Iran Condemns US and “Israeli” Assassinations as Signs of Desperation, Not Strength

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, has condemned the assassinations of Iranian officials and military commanders, describing them as acts of terror driven by the enemies’ desperation rather than their power.

“Assassination of the country’s officials and authorities, as well as a number of commanders of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, does not show the enemy’s power but is rooted in its desperation and malice,” Brigadier General Shekarchi said on Friday.

He added that Iranian officials continue to live openly among the people, in contrast to the “criminal” US and “Israeli” leaders, who are forced to hide in shelters and underground facilities due to their inability to confront the determined Iranian resistance.

Shekarchi emphasized that these “cowardly” US and “Israeli” officials, along with hostile pilots and troops, are being closely monitored by the Iranian Armed Forces, who remain “firmly determined to continue crushing attacks against enemies.”

The spokesperson also warned that, based on Iran’s intelligence, recreational and tourist sites worldwide may no longer be safe for the enemies.

The renewed US and “Israeli” military aggression began on February 28, eight months after previous unprovoked attacks on Iran. These strikes resulted in the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, several Iranian civilians including women and children and senior military commanders.

Iran responded swiftly with missile and drone attacks targeting the Israeli-occupied territories and US bases across the region.

Shekarchi’s statements came the same day the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] confirmed the martyrdom of its spokesperson, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, in terrorist strikes by the US and “Israel.”

Earlier in the week, other high-ranking Iranian officials, including Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib and Head of the Basij Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani Farsani, along with several comrades, were also assassinated in US-“Israeli” strikes.