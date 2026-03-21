Imam Khamenei: Resistance Economy in Light of National Unity, Security

By Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a message on the occasion of the Persian calendar New Year.

In a message on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated both the Eid of Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr, which have coincided this year, to the Iranian nation and to the Muslims worldwide.

"It is also necessary to congratulate everyone regarding the remarkable victories of Islam’s fighters," he said, also expressing condolences to all the families and survivors of the honorable martyrs of the US-Israeli aggression, as well as those of the January foreign-backed unrests.

In the first section of the message, he provided an overview of the important events of the past year.

"In the past year, our dear people have experienced three military and security wars," he said.

"The first war was the June war, when the Zionist enemy, with the special help of the United States and in the midst of negotiations, martyred some of the country's best commanders and prominent scientists and subsequently about 1,000 of our fellow citizens," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He further mentioned: "Because of a gross miscalculation, the enemy thought that after a day or two, it would be the people who would overthrow the Islamic system,” adding that however, the "vigilance" of the Iranian nation and "bravery" of Islam's fighters foiled the Zionist plots.

The message categorized the "January Coup" as the nation's "second war," referring to the foreign-backed riots.

The Leader stated that the United States and the Zionist entity operated under the assumption that the Iranian populace was aligning with the enemy's vision due to imposed economic pressures.

These adversaries "used their mercenaries to create countless disasters and martyred more of our dear fellow citizens than in the previous war and caused a lot of damage," added Ayatollah Khamenei.

Transitioning to the current and ongoing conflict, which he designated as the "third war," the Leader recounted its tragic beginning.

"On the first day of which, with tearful eyes and sad and broken hearts, we bade farewell to the kind father of the Ummah, our great Leader," he said, referring to the US-“Israeli” assassination of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on February 28.

The Leader spoke of bidding farewell to numerous other casualties of the US-Israeli terrorist aggression, specifically mentioning the children of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab and the "brave and oppressed stars of the Dena Destroyer."

The address further analyzed the strategic intent behind the current war. The Leader asserted it was launched after the enemy failed to rally a significant popular movement in its favor.

The enemy, Ayatollah Khamenei explained, operated under "the illusion that if it martyred the head of the establishment and a number of influential military figures, it would create fear and despair in you, our dear people, and cause you to leave the arena."

Ultimately, he warned, their goal was realizing "the dream of dominating Iran and then disintegrating it."

Despite these challenges, the Leader praised the public's response during the holy month. He noted that citizens "combined fasting with jihad and provided a vast defense line, as wide as the country," establishing strong fortifications throughout squares, neighborhoods, and mosques.

This widespread mobilization, the Leader noted, dealt the adversary "a confusing blow." As a result, he observed that the enemy "began to utter numerous contradictory words and many absurdities, which is a sign of lack of mindfulness and the existence of cognitive weakness."

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the nation's recent triumphs over internal and external threats, emphasizing that the strength of the Iranian people far exceeds the military calculations of their adversaries.

During these events, he stated, the enemy was made to realize that they were "not only dealing with missiles, drones, torpedoes, and military affairs."

He emphasized that "Iran's front line is much bigger than his [the enemies’] humble and small mentality."

The Leader expressed his gratitude to the citizens for "creating this great epic," while also commending the "brave, honest and popular president and other officials" for their presence among the people "immaculate and without formalities."

He also hailed the "incredible unity" currently witnessed among the Iranian people. The Leader noted that this cohesion exists "despite all the differences of religious, intellectual, cultural and political origins" and has resulted in a "breakdown" within the enemy's camp.

He described this unity as a "special blessing from the Almighty."

Turning to national security, the Leader issued a warning regarding "media operations" conducted by adversaries. He stated that these efforts intend to "undermine national unity and consequently national security by targeting the minds and souls of some among the people."

He urged domestic media outlets, regardless of political or intellectual differences, to "refrain from focusing on weaknesses," warning that negligence in this area could allow the enemy to reach its goals.

Ayatollah Khamenei also addressed the "economic war" facing the country. He noted that the late martyred Leader had consistently focused on the economy as the "slogan of the year."

To counter the enemy's exploitation of "economic and managerial weaknesses," the Leader asserted that "providing people's livelihood and improving the living and welfare infrastructures and creating wealth for the general public should be considered as a focal point and a kind of defense and even significant progress against the economic war waged by the enemy."

Ayatollah Khamenei said that his understanding of the nation’s challenges is rooted in direct engagement with citizens. He shared an anecdote about his personal efforts to hear the "words of our dear people from all walks of life," stating, "During one period, for instance, I would ride along with you in a taxi - arranged at my request - through the streets of Tehran, with an anonymous group, listening to your conversations."

He noted that he regarded this method as "superior to many opinion polls" and found that his own understandings often aligned with public criticisms regarding "economic and managerial matters."

Based on these insights and expert studies, the Leader announced the formulation of a new "expert-tested remedy" for the country's challenges. Formally designating the theme for the new year, he declared: “Resistance Economy in light of National Unity and National Security.”

Elsewhere in his message, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized a "serious and genuine" policy of engagement with neighboring nations.

The Leader identified several "spiritual elements" that strengthen these ties, including a shared devotion to Islam, sacred sites, shared ethnicity, and "common strategic interests, particularly in confronting the front of arrogance."

He specifically highlighted the importance of eastern neighbors, noting that "I consider our eastern neighbors to be very close to us."

He made a specific appeal for regional harmony, urging that "our two brotherly countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, establish better relations with each other – if only for the sake of divine pleasure and to avoid division among Muslims."

He added that he is personally "ready to take the necessary steps" to facilitate this improvement.

Addressing recent security developments, the Leader clearly rejected Iran's involvement in strikes against Oman and Turkey. He said that "the attacks against Turkey and Oman - both of which have good relations with us-targeting certain locations in these countries, were in no way carried out by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic or the other forces of the Resistance Front."

"This is a ploy by the Zionist enemy, employing the false flag tactic to create discord between the Islamic Republic and its neighbors, and it may also occur in some other countries," he highlighted.

The message concluded with a prayer for the upcoming year, expressing hope for "triumph and all kinds of spiritual and material relief" for the nation, its neighbors, and the Resistance Front. The Leader closed the address by quoting the Holy Quran [28:6]

“And We desired to show favor to those who were oppressed in the earth, and to make them examples and to make them the inheritors, and to establish them in the land, and to show Pharaoh and Haman and their hosts from them that of which they were apprehensive.”