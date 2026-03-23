By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 20, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 a.m., the settlement of “Shlomi”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., the settlement of “Yiftah”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:35 p.m., the settlement of “Shomera”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., the “Ya’ara” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 P.m., the “Mitat” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., the settlement of “Ramot Naftali”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., the settlement of “Hanita”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., the “Biranit” Barracks – headquarters of the 91st Division, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 1:15 p.m., the settlement of “Netu’a”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., “Zar’it” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m., a Merkava tank in the Baydar Al-Faq’ani area in the village of Taybeh, with a guided-missile, scoring a direct hit. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., the settlement of “Yir’on”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Taybeh Project area, with artillery shells. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., the settlement of “Shlomi”, with barrages of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m., the settlement of “Avivim”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m., the newly established site at the Jabal Al-Bat area in the village of Aitaroun, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Aitaroun Forest, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., the “Kfar Giladi” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., an position of “Israeli” troops on Jabal Warda in the border village of Markaba, using appropriate weapons. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., the “Tefen” Base east of the occupied city of Akka [“Acre”], with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the southern outskirts if the village of Alma Al-Sahaab, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the southern outskirts of the village of Dhayra, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Khallet Wardah in the border village of Aita Al-Shaab, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Al-Qab'a Hill on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Markaba, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:35 a .m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established site at the southern outskirts of the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the fourth time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., “Filon” Base south of “Rosh Pinna”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the fifth time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established site at the Jabal Al-Bat area in the border village of Aitaroun, with an offensive drone. and after monitoring a force belonging to the “Israeli” army attempting to infiltrate toward the Al-Randa area between the border villages of Alma Al-Shaab and Dhayra, the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged it at 2:00 p.m., using light and medium weapons. shot down an “Israeli” drone yesterday, Thursday, March 19, 2026, over the village of Baraachit, using appropriate weapons. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on last night, Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 11:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., the “Alon” concealed base southwest of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., the “Ayelet” Base northeast of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:22 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}