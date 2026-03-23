Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 20, 2026
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 20, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people:
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 a.m., the settlement of “Shlomi”, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., the settlement of “Yiftah”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:35 p.m., the settlement of “Shomera”, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., the “Ya’ara” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 P.m., the “Mitat” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., the settlement of “Ramot Naftali”, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., the settlement of “Hanita”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., the “Biranit” Barracks – headquarters of the 91st Division, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 1:15 p.m., the settlement of “Netu’a”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., “Zar’it” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m., a Merkava tank in the Baydar Al-Faq’ani area in the village of Taybeh, with a guided-missile, scoring a direct hit.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., the settlement of “Yir’on”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Taybeh Project area, with artillery shells.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., the settlement of “Shlomi”, with barrages of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m., the settlement of “Avivim”, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m., the newly established site at the Jabal Al-Bat area in the village of Aitaroun, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Aitaroun Forest, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., the “Kfar Giladi” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., an position of “Israeli” troops on Jabal Warda in the border village of Markaba, using appropriate weapons.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., the “Tefen” Base east of the occupied city of Akka [“Acre”], with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the southern outskirts if the village of Alma Al-Sahaab, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the southern outskirts of the village of Dhayra, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Khallet Wardah in the border village of Aita Al-Shaab, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Al-Qab'a Hill on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Markaba, with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:35 a .m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established site at the southern outskirts of the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the third time, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the fourth time, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., “Filon” Base south of “Rosh Pinna”, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the fifth time, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established site at the Jabal Al-Bat area in the border village of Aitaroun, with an offensive drone.
- and after monitoring a force belonging to the “Israeli” army attempting to infiltrate toward the Al-Randa area between the border villages of Alma Al-Shaab and Dhayra, the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged it at 2:00 p.m., using light and medium weapons.
- shot down an “Israeli” drone yesterday, Thursday, March 19, 2026, over the village of Baraachit, using appropriate weapons.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on last night, Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 11:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with an offensive drone.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., the “Alon” concealed base southwest of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed], with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., the “Ayelet” Base northeast of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:22 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}