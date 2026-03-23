Iran Warns US: Threats Will Draw Measured, Deterrent Response

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has issued a firm warning to the United States, declaring that any threat to Iran will be met with a decisive and deterrent response.

In a statement on Monday, the IRG addressed recent claims by US President Donald Trump, who had alleged that the IRG forces intended to target regional desalination plants and disrupt services to local populations.

"First, it is the aggressive and inhumane American army that started this war by killing children, sacrificing 180 elementary school children, and has so far targeted five water infrastructure sites, including the Qeshm Island desalination plant," the statement read.

It referred to the February 28 school massacre in Minab and a later strike on a southern Iranian island, both amid US and "Israeli" aggression against Iran.

"The IRG has not carried out such actions," it added.

The statement also mentioned some other atrocities that have been carried out by the allies, which have been met with self-restraint on the part of the IRG.

"You struck our hospitals. We did not retaliate. You struck our relief centers. We did not retaliate. You struck our schools. We did not retaliate."

It went on to address Trump's threat of targeting Iran's power generation facilities, pledging certain retaliation.

"But if you strike the electricity [supply chain], we will strike [your] electricity [supply chain]."

The statement again referenced Trump's accusations against it of intending to challenge provision of essential services to regional nations, saying the Islamic Republic's reprisal would be targeting power plants serving US bases as well as economic, industrial, and energy sites linked to American interests.

The statement concluded with a firm declaration of capability and resolve, noting, "We are determined to respond to every threat on the same level that would create deterrence in the balance, and we will carry this out."

"The United States does not know our capabilities; they will witness them on the battlefield."

So far, the IRG has struck numerous highly sensitive and strategic American and "Israeli" targets throughout the region as part of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4.