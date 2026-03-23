Iran Reveals US-’Israeli’ Targets In Latest Threat List

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Ibrahim Zolfaghari, detailed Sunday’s military operations against "Israeli" and United States assets across the region.

In a televised statement, Zolfaghari said Iranian forces launched Arash-2 loitering munitions targeting sites near "Israel's" Ben Gurion Air Base, including aerospace facilities, as well as reconnaissance aircraft positions at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

He confirmed the execution of wave 74 of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US military bases across the region, alongside positions in central and southern areas across the "Israeli" entity.

The operations, he said, were conducted in line with pre-planned scenarios using advanced tactics and weapon systems.

The spokesperson added that additional strikes were carried out using Emad, Fattah, and Qiam missiles, in addition to drones, targeting US assets including Prince Sultan Air Base and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as affiliated armed groups.

Zolfaghari further stated that military and security sites in "Tel Aviv", "Petah Tikva", "Holon", and "Ramat Gan" were struck using Khorramshahr-4, Kheibar Shekan, and Qadr missiles, causing significant damage.

He also discussed the 75th wave of Operation True Promise 4, noting that new targets were identified based on intelligence gathered by reconnaissance units. These included troop positions and locations where "Israeli" forces were reportedly hiding across multiple areas, which were subsequently struck.

According to the statement, Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, a key hub for US military operations against Iran, was also targeted with ballistic missiles.

Zolfaghari further warned that "Israeli" and US military personnel remain under constant surveillance by Iranian intelligence units, adding that hiding within settlements would not grant them protection, as was the case in "Arad".

He further said that the developments have contributed to strategic confusion within US Central Command and disrupted the multi-layered air defense network of the US–"Israeli" alliance in West Asia, asserting that Iranian operations have shifted the balance of the confrontation.

The statement concluded by warning that continued escalation could lead to broader regional consequences.

Earlier today, the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] warned of reciprocal operations if the United States hits Iran's infrastructure, after Donald Trump threatened to target Iranian electricity lines should the Strait of Hormuz remain closed.

"What we have done is declare our position: if power plants are targeted, Iran will respond by targeting the power infrastructure of the occupying entity, as well as power plants in regional states that supply electricity to US bases, in addition to economic and industrial infrastructure and energy sectors in which Americans hold shares. Without doubt, we will do so."

The statement concluded with a warning that Iran would respond to any escalation “at a level that ensures deterrence,” adding that “the United States does not know our capabilities, it will see them on the battlefield.”