The Decoy of Dominance: How Iranian Resilience Exposed the “Israel” Lobby’s Strategic Failure

By Mohamad Hammoud

The promise of a swift victory in the Middle East has dissolved into a reality that threatens both the American and global economy. According to strategic realist John Mearsheimer, who spoke with Breaking Points, the current military campaign is a "colossal mistake" that defies strategic logic.

Mearsheimer suggested that advisers such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner- whom British intelligence labeled “Israeli” assets- may have deceived Donald Trump into this conflict. He further noted that Benjamin Netanyahu likely blackmailed the President, which helps explain how Trump so quickly abandoned his "no more forever wars" pledge. Four weeks in, the gap between the White House's rhetoric and the war's spiraling costs has become a crisis the administration can no longer ignore.

Rather than delivering the promised victory, the campaign has unraveled into a strategic disaster that exposes elite impunity. The American economy is sliding toward turmoil, while the myth of an untouchable US military has been openly humiliated. The combined apparatus of American and “Israel” intelligence has failed spectacularly, revealing deep structural incompetence. NATO is quietly retreating from Iraq, and key allies are increasingly unwilling to be drawn into a widening conflict they no longer believe can be won. This strategic vacuum has left Western planners scrambling to justify a war that has neither a clear exit strategy nor a domestic mandate.

Economic Realities and the “Israel” Lobby

Americans are already feeling the impact at the gas pump- but Iran has turned the same chaos into a financial windfall. According to Mehr News Agency, the Islamic Republic has earned an estimated $8.7 billion in oil profits since the conflict began on February 28, 2026. That surge came partly because Trump was forced to issue sanctions waivers to keep domestic fuel prices in check. While American families face "major league inflation," Tehran has leveraged global energy demand as a strategic shield- a stark indication that the West's campaign of economic pressure has failed.

Shattering the Myth of Stealth

The conflict has also exposed the myth of American technological invincibility. CNN reported that a US Air Force F-35A Lightning II made an emergency landing on March 19 after being struck by Iranian fire. Iran used passive infrared search and track [IRST] systems- which home in on engine heat signatures- to bypass the aircraft’s stealth. The engagement shattered the "stealth" deterrent that has defined American air power for decades.

The naval picture is equally grim, with the world's most advanced nuclear-powered aircraft carrier forced to retreat. According to Reuters, the USS Gerald R. Ford withdrew from the Red Sea for urgent repairs following a severe fire that severely crippled its strike capabilities. Meanwhile, Tehran demonstrated global reach by conducting precision strikes far beyond the immediate theater, proving that Western "safe zones" no longer exist. According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran launched ballistic missiles traveling 4,000 kilometers to target the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia.

Intelligence Failure and the Fracturing Coalition

CNN broadcast footage of sprawling underground "missile cities," revealing that the US and “Israel” remain largely unaware of Iran's most strategic assets. The report detailed how Iranians utilized high-fidelity decoys to draw expensive Western munitions away from real targets. This failure has left the United States defending the interests of “Israel” at the expense of its own stability.

While Washington fractures politically, Iran projects national resolve. According to the Associated Press, millions of Iranians have flooded the streets across major cities, from Tehran to Mashhad, demanding "regret-inducing" revenge against Western targets. These massive displays of public unity have silenced internal dissent, as citizens have rallied behind the flag in response to the strikes on their leadership. This surge of nationalist fervor complicates the White House's quiet hope that pressure might trigger an internal collapse.

As senior officials like Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resign in protest- alleging that "high-ranking “Israeli” officials and media hawks ran a misinformation campaign to drag the President into war- the administration grows increasingly isolated. Mearsheimer echoed these concerns, noting that advisers like Kushner and Witkoff, labeled "Israel" assets by British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, convinced the administration that Iran would collapse under pressure. It did not. The retreat of the USS Gerald R. Ford marks a permanent turning point for Western influence in the 21st century.