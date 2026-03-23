Trump Shares Comedy Skit Mocking Starmer

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has shared a comedy skit portraying UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as terrified of speaking to him on the phone. The move came after Trump labeled European NATO members “cowards” and described Starmer as “no Winston Churchill” for not joining his war with Iran.

The skit is from the UK version of the American comedy show Saturday Night Live, which debuted on Sky One over the weekend.

In the opening episode, Starmer, played by George Fouracres, is shown in Downing Street alongside his deputy David Lammy, portrayed by Hammed Animashaun, when the phone rings.

“Oh golly – what if Donald shouts at me? What do I say, Lammy?” the character asks before answering the call and abruptly hanging up. “Oh, that scary, scary, wonderful president. Why is he so bloody difficult to talk to?” he adds.

“Sir, just be honest and tell him we can’t send any more ships to the Strait of Hormuz,” Lammy says, before asking whether the prime minister is frightened by “the war or this phone call.”

“Isn’t there a way I cannot do both? I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don’t understand him like I do – I can change him,” Starmer replies.

Trump reposted the clip on his Truth Social network without comment. The leaders eventually spoke by phone on Sunday, with Downing Street saying that “they agreed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was essential to ensure stability in the global energy market.”

On Friday, the British government said it had allowed US forces to use UK bases to launch strikes on Iran. Trump argued that the UK “should have acted a lot faster” and once again urged European countries to help him police the Strait of Hormuz.