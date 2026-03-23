Iran Warns US- “Israeli” Forces: You’re Under Full Monitoring

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has issued a direct warning to American and “Israeli” terrorist military forces, saying they are “under full monitoring” by the country’s operational intelligence units.

In a statement, Lieutenant-colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari specifically warned that hiding within civilian population centers, referencing an incident in a town in "Arad", would not provide safety due to the comprehensive intelligence dominance of Iranian forces.

The statement declared that the strategic confusion within US Central Command [CENTCOM], the collapse of the multi-layered US-"Israeli" air defense network in West Asia, and disruptions to American weapons supply chains have altered the dynamics of the war in Iran’s favor.

He reiterated previous warnings that the US and the “Israeli” entity would find themselves mired in a "quagmire" should a regional or all-out war erupt.

The statement sharply criticized US and “Israeli” politicians, describing them as “malicious and child-killing” leaders who issue rhetoric from afar while using their own soldiers and the region’s Muslim populations as human shields for their failed policies.

Addressing American political leaders directly, particularly calling out “the imprudent US President Donald Trump,” the spokesperson warned they would be held accountable by the American people.

He emphasized that under their policies, US soldiers are being "massacred daily" in a war of their own making, slamming the US government for censoring war news and avoiding the publication of true casualty figures.

“If your criminal army discloses the real and timely statistics of the dead and wounded,” the spokesperson added, “the foundation of your cowardly army will collapse, soldiers will disobey their commanders, and you will face the firm opposition of your own people, who will not allow you to send their children to their deaths.”

Zolfaqari dismissed the effectiveness of US media campaigns, asserting that political leaders, particularly Trump, cannot achieve any gains through “media circuses” for their aggression against a powerful Iran.