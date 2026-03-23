Russia, China: Hormuz Resolution Starts With Ending War On Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Russia and China on Monday demanded an immediate end to the US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran, calling for measures to stabilize the vital Strait of Hormuz.

In a press statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged the United States and “Israel” to halt the escalation of the war, saying this would help restore normal conditions in the Strait of Hormuz. Moscow also confirmed that it is maintaining ongoing communication with Iran.

For its part, China’s Foreign Ministry urged “all parties to stop military operations and return to negotiations” regarding the situation linked to the strategic waterway. It warned that the continued expansion of the aggression could plunge “the entire region into a vicious cycle due to the use of force.”

This comes as the Strait of Hormuz faces significant disruption as a direct result of the US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran.

This instability has had a profound impact on the global oil and gas trade, particularly affecting exports from Gulf countries. As a result, global oil prices have risen sharply, with Brent crude reaching $113.20 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate [WTI] at $98.85 per barrel early Monday.

In a related context, Russia said the situation at the Bushehr power plant remains “calm,” calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] to condemn the US-"Israeli" attacks on the facility.

Russian engineers and experts are working at the plant to ensure safe operations, including nuclear fuel supply, waste management, and overall plant safety.

Moreover, the Natanz enrichment complex in central Iran was targeted in a renewed US-"Israeli" attack on Saturday morning. The Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility at Natanz was struck, marking another dangerous attack on a nuclear site in the ongoing US-"Israeli" war on Iran.

The attack violates international law and obligations, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT], as well as regulations related to nuclear safety and security.