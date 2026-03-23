Senators Warn ‘Panicked’ Trump: Enough Is Enough, End Aggression on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut called on US President Donald Trump to halt his aggression against Iran, warning he has lost control of the situation.

In a post published on social media platform X on Sunday, Schumer wrote, “Even some Republican senators are openly admitting they have no clue what the administration is trying to accomplish in the Middle East.”

Schumer concluded his post, saying, “Enough is enough” and demanding that Trump should “end this war.”

Commenting on Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s infrastructure if Tehran does open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, Murphy wrote on X on Monday, “He has lost control of this war and he is panicking.”

Murphy predicted that as long as Trump continues to align itself with “Israel” and continues the aggression against Iran, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, and the price of oil will skyrocket even further.

“He has created a historic mess that is hurting Americans,” he noted.

The US and "Israeli" armed forces began their military aggression against Iran in late February by attacking 30 targets across Tehran, claiming several senior Iranian officials, including the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Since then, Iranian armed forces have swiftly and decisively retaliated against the strikes by launching barrages of missile and drones against "Israeli"-occupied territories as well as on US bases in the region.

Iranian officials have stated that targeting US military bases in the region constitutes “legitimate self-defense.”

Referring to Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, they say that Iran has the legal right to defend itself against “acts of aggression” by the US or the "Israeli" occupation.