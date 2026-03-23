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Lebanon Under “Israeli” Fire in a Day of Aggression

Lebanon Under “Israeli” Fire in a Day of Aggression
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Infographic by Al-Ahed News

This infographic documents the scope and intensity of "Israeli" aggression across Lebanon on March 22, 2026, highlighting widespread airstrikes, artillery shelling and targeted demolitions.

From the southern front to the Beqaa region, the map illustrates how multiple areas were affected simultaneously, offering a snapshot of the geographic spread, methods of attack and damage to key infrastructure during a single day of "Israeli" escalation.

Lebanon Under “Israeli” Fire in a Day of Aggression

 

Israel Lebanon infrastructure SouthLebanon

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 23-03-2026 Hour: 09:04 Beirut Timing

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