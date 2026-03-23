Trump Retreats on Iran Ultimatum

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced he has instructed the Department of War to delay strikes on Iranian power plants for five days.

Trump had previously issued a 48-hour ultimatum, warning that Washington would target Iran’s energy facilities if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened.

The Iranian authorities responded by saying they would target energy and water infrastructure across the Middle East if the threat were fulfilled.

Iran has kept the vital shipping route closed to most vessels since February 28, when the US and "Israel" launched the first wave of strikes against the country.

Although the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] struck several tankers attempting to cross the strait, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed insurers on Sunday for the disruption to navigation.

The war entered its fourth week on Saturday, with neither side showing signs of de-escalation and global energy prices continuing to surge.

Trump ruled out a ceasefire over the weekend, arguing that the US was close to significantly reducing Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities. Tehran, however, remained defiant, vowing to continue the fight.

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" occupation entity said on Sunday that it would expand ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where the "Israeli" occupation forces had destroyed several bridges across the strategic Litani River.

At least 1,444 people have been killed and 18,551 injured in US-"Israeli" attacks on Iran since February 28, the country’s Health Ministry has said.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes killed 15 people in "Israel" and seven US service members at bases in the region. A further six US service members were killed in a crash involving a refueling aircraft.

