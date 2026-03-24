By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 21, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 a.m., the “Filon” Base south of “Rosh Pinna”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” in the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m., an “Israeli” force that attempted to advance from the Al-Tabbasin area toward the municipal building of the city of Naqoura, using light and medium weapons, and scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Khallet Al-A’qsa area in the outskirts of the border village of Odaisseh, with a high-grade rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Taybeh Project area, with a high-grade missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters have been engaged since 10:00 a.m., in direct clashes with “Israeli” forces in the city of Khiyam, using light and medium weapons and rocket artillery, and the clashes are still ongoing at the time of issuing this statement. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Ajel Hill Site north of the settlement of “Kfar Yuval”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Metula”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Taybeh Project area, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the eastern neighborhood of the city of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established site at Nimer Al-Jamal opposite the border village of Alma Al-Sahaab, with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established Blat Site in South Lebanon, with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. the clashes being fought by the Islamic Resistance fighters in the city of Khiyam have continued since 10:00 a.m. in the Al-Jallahiya neighborhood and the eastern quarter of the city, using light and medium weapons and rocket artillery. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the city of Naqoura, with barrages of rockets and artillery shell. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., the “Golani” Junction base west of Lake Tabariya [Lake “Tiberias”], with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., the headquarters of the Northern Command of the “Israeli” army – “Dado” Base – north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m., the “Naftali” Base west of Lake Tabariya [Lake “Tiberias”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 p.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the Naqoura municipality building with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. The enemy is working to withdraw the tank under heavy smoke cover. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m., the headquarters of the Northern Command of the “Israeli” army – “Dado” Base – north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”] for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:0 0 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the city of Khiyam, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., “Avivim” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Al-Ajel Hill Site north of the settlement of “Kfar Yuval” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., the settlement if “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p .m., the air defense system in “Ma’a lot-Tarshiha”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., the settlement of “Shomera”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m., the “Ze’ev” Air Defense Base in the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the border village of Khiyam, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., the settlement of “Avivim”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Maaysera neighborhood in the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Khallet Al-A’qsa in the vicinity of the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the occupied Khirbet Yaroun site – a Lebanese Army position – in southern Lebanon, with a high-grade missile.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}