Iranian Missiles Rock ’Tel Aviv’, Halt ’Knesset’ Session

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media said early Tuesday that massive explosions struck "Tel Aviv", Bir al-Sabe’, the western "Negev", and "Arad" after a new wave of Iranian missiles was launched toward the“Israeli"-occupied territories.

The reports described the latest barrage as the largest since the start of the war, noting that it resulted in injuries.

"Israeli" media also said that an Iranian cluster missile made impact in northern "Tel Aviv", with large forces being deployed to the site where injuries were reported. Around 10 strong explosions were heard across central areas. The widespread impact triggered heightened alert levels and reinforced the sense of escalation across multiple fronts.

Sirens were activated in approximately 180 locations across northern areas after the reported launch of a cluster-type missile from Iran, according to "Israeli" media. Additional reports indicated that cluster munitions fell in several locations, further intensifying the scope of the attack.

At the same time, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] said search and rescue forces were deployed to multiple sites in the South that sustained damage. Media outlets also reported a missile impact in Bir al-Sabe', adding to the growing list of affected locations.

"Israeli" newspaper "Haaretz" said that Iranian strikes on “Israel” have not stopped on the 25th day since the start of the escalation. "Israeli" media reported a direct hit on a building, with seven additional locations struck by fragments from the Iranian missile.

It also indicated that large forces were en route to the site in northern "Tel Aviv", confirming that a road connecting "Tel Aviv" to the north was closed due to the Iranian missile strike.

In parallel developments, "Israeli" media reported that a session at the Knesset was suspended after a warning issued by the Internal Front Command. The alert underscored the immediate security concerns triggered by the missile barrage.

Meanwhile, "Israel’s" Health Ministry stated that 5,047 injuries have been recorded since the beginning of the war, reflecting its cumulative toll.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced the launch of the 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4 overnight, targeting multiple sites across the occupied Palestinian territories and US military bases in the region, amid continued escalation in response to American-"Israeli" aggression.

The IRG confirmed that the wave struck targets in Umm al-Rashrash ["Eilat"], "Dimona", and areas north of "Tel Aviv", in addition to US military bases across the region.

The operation employed precision-guided Emad and Qadr multi-warhead ballistic missiles, alongside suicide drones, according to an official IRG statement.

The IRG stressed that Iran is “conducting negotiations with the aggressors using missiles and firepower,” asserting that its actions are carried out “from a position of strength and field dominance".

The statement described the latest wave as “a new chapter in the history of the war”, adding that it reflects both military capability and public backing, referencing “the Iranian people’s raised fists in the streets.”