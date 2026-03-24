’Israel’ Raids Southern Lebanon’s Halta, One Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] stormed Halta in southern Lebanon’s Arqoub region of the Hasbaya district, leaving one Lebanese citizen martyred and another injured.

According to reports, IOF raided several homes in the al-Hara al-Fawqa neighborhood, opening fire on civilians before withdrawing from the town after abducting one resident.

The number of martyrs resulting from the ongoing "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 1,024, with at least 2,740 others wounded, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The figures reflect the intensifying human toll of the continued assault, which has escalated across multiple regions in southern Lebanon and beyond.

According to reports, "Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks have continued to target several towns in southern Lebanon.

Strikes were reported in al-Bayyada, the al-Ashrafiyat area on the outskirts of al-Abbasiyah, as well as in Ayta al-Shaab, Arnoun, Qabrikha, and areas between Burj al-Shamali and al-Bazourieh.

Artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of Kfar Kila, indicating a continued pattern of bombardment across border areas.

Additionally, four martyrs were reported earlier following a dawn strike on a residential building in Majdal Selem.