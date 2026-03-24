’Israeli’ Media: Hezbollah Fights Relentlessly, Refuses To Surrender

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media admit Hezbollah is waging a prolonged war of attrition as rocket fire continues and doubts grow over the "Israeli" occupation’s ability to meet its military goals.

"Israel’s" Channel 12 reported that rocket launches from Lebanon toward northern occupied Palestine have reached an average of one rocket every 16 minutes, with around 20 sirens sounding across 19 settlements daily.

The report described a persistent pattern of attacks, noting that Hezbollah fires approximately 100 rockets per day toward northern settlements, regardless of broader regional developments.

An "Israeli" security source told the channel that Hezbollah appears to be preparing for a long-term war of attrition that could last for months. The source added that the Resistance has adopted what was described as an “ammunition economy,” managing its firepower in a calculated and sustained manner.

According to the report, "Israeli" military officials continue to speak of objectives such as disarming Hezbollah and expanding military operations inside Lebanon. However, the same assessments indicate that these goals remain far from achievable under current conditions.

The channel noted that the situation on the ground does not suggest the possibility of reaching a ceasefire or imposing new realities in the near term.

The commander of the "Israeli" Northern Command reportedly acknowledged that the war will not end with Hezbollah’s surrender, casting doubt on narratives surrounding decisive military outcomes.

The report added that proposals such as establishing a “security belt” or disarming Hezbollah are not currently part of "Israel’s" plans.

"Israeli" media also highlighted that Hezbollah has made it more difficult for the occupation army to track launch sites by altering firing patterns and dispersing platforms across wider areas, including remote locations in southern Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues its operations against "Israeli" occupation forces in defense of Lebanon and its people, amid ongoing aggression since early March.