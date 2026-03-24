Reports: Pakistan could Host US-Iran Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan could host talks between the US and Iran on ending the Middle East conflict, according to reports.

The South Asian nation has offered to host talks in its capital, Islamabad, as early as this week, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The talks would likely involve senior officials from Washington and Tehran, the report said.

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.The Prime Minister extended Eid ul Fitr and Nowruz greetings to the Iranian President, and the brotherly people of Iran. The feelings… pic.twitter.com/TMpg99X1EG

Apart from conveying his concerns on the “dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region,” Sharif assured Iran that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in “facilitating peace” in the region.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has also suggested that messages have been received from “some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

“Appropriate responses were given [to those initiatives] in accordance with the country’s fundamental positions,” Baqaei was quoted as saying.

Trump said on Monday that the US will postpone attacks on Iranian energy facilities after “productive” talks, though Tehran has said there is currently no dialogue with Washington.

The US has not provided details about the talks Trump referred to. “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the United States will not negotiate through the news media,” the White House said.

The FT report said Pakistani officials were facilitating communications between Tehran and Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Pakistan has been mooted as a possible mediator to broker peace, in addition to Egypt and Qatar, AFP said.