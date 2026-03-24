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IRG Warns “Israel” on Attacking Civilians in Lebanon, Palestine: You Crossed All Lines

IRG Warns “Israel” on Attacking Civilians in Lebanon, Palestine: You Crossed All Lines
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By Staff

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] warned the “Israeli” entity that its child-killing army, exploiting the media's focus on the imposed war against Iran, has committed widespread war crimes against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine, crossing all red lines.

“This an intolerable course of action,” the IRG’s statement said.

It further warned the entity’s criminal army that “if its crimes against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine continue, enemy troop concentrations in northern occupied Palestine and the Gaza Strip will be subjected, without exception, to intense missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IRG.”

Israel Iran Lebanon Palestine zionist aggression IRG

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