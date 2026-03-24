IRG: We Talk Through Strikes, Launch 78th Reprisal Wave

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced the launch of the 78th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4, striking key "Israeli" sites including "Dimona", "Tel Aviv", and "Eilat", along with several US military bases in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRG described the latest phase of the operation as a significant development featuring missiles raining down on enemy targets as the nation was leveling momentous support behind the Islamic Republic by attending millions-strong rallies with "clenched fists."

The latest phase, it noted, "has set a distinct record in the timeline of the war."

According to the statement, targets in the occupied port of "Eilat", "Dimona", a heavily fortified city that hosts the "Israeli" entity's notorious nuclear reactor in its vicinity, and northern "Tel Aviv" were struck using Emad and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems along with attack drones.

This was the second time the Corps was hitting "Dimona", only days after the previous counterstrike that sent shockwaves across the occupied territories by causing more than 200 casualties in the city and the nearby city of Arad.

The IRG added that several US military bases in the region were also targeted during the 78th wave.

The statement further said the IRG was "negotiating with the vile, child-killing aggressors through impact-driven operations."

It noted that most IRG combat units, as well as millions belonging to the Islamic Republic's Basij volunteer force had not yet entered the battlefield, warning that their potential involvement would intensify the conflict and make the situation unavoidable for the aggressors.

The IRG also warned that attempts by adversaries to offset setbacks or shift the course of the war would not go unnoticed, stating that Iran’s "heavy blow" would fall "in less than an instant" upon the planners, perpetrators, and supporters of any level of aggression.

Operation True Promise 4 began shortly after the "Israeli" occupation entity and the United States launched their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran late last month.