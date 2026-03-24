US: Pentagon Tightens Press Restrictions

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has tightened restrictions on journalists covering the US military on Monday, days after a court ruled that its earlier overhaul to press access was unconstitutional, escalating the Trump administration's crackdown on media outlets it derides as "fake news."

A federal judge ruled on Friday that the War Department's changes to press access last year, which saw accreditations from a host of prominent media outlets withdrawn, violated the Constitution.

However, the Pentagon responded with even firmer restrictions.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced Monday that the department would close a press area called the Correspondents' Corridor and that "all journalist access to the Pentagon will require escort by authorized Department personnel."

"Effective immediately, the Correspondents' Corridor is closed," Parnell posted on X. He said a new press workspace will be established "in an annex facility outside the Pentagon, but still on Pentagon grounds."

Parnell cited security risks for the change and said the department would appeal Friday's court ruling.

The Washington-based National Press Club said the new policy restricted reporters' ability to do their work.

"Closing the Correspondents' Corridor and forcing escorted access undermines independent reporting at the Pentagon at a moment when the public needs clear, unfiltered information about the US military," National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr said in a statement.

The Pentagon announced last year that eight media organizations including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, NBC and NPR had to vacate their dedicated office spaces in the Pentagon, alleging that there was a need to create room for other, predominantly conservative, outlets. It also required journalists to be accompanied by official escorts if they go outside a limited number of areas in the Pentagon.

US media, including The New York Times and Fox News, and international news outlets such as AFP and AP, declined to sign the new policy, resulting in the stripping of their Pentagon credentials.

The clampdown is the latest in a string of measures by President Donald Trump and top officials against journalists and news outlets often derided as "fake news" when their reporting displeases the administration.

The restrictions on press access come as the US military faces growing internal dissent over the war on Iran. Reports indicate increasing unease among active-duty personnel and reservists, with some service members describing feelings of vulnerability, stress, and disillusionment.