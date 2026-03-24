US-’Israel’ Hit Gas Sites In Isfahan, Khorramshahr

By Staff, Agencies

In ongoing US-"Israeli" attacks, a gas administration building and a pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street in Isfahan were hit, damaging parts of the facilities and nearby homes, Fars News Agency reported.

At the same time, reports indicated an attack targeting a gas pipeline linked to a power station in Khorramshahr.

The governor of Khorramshahr confirmed that a projectile landed outside the gas pipeline facility, with no casualties reported.

Isfahan and Khorramshahr are critical energy hubs in Iran, with attacks on them disrupting gas distribution, electricity generation, and national operational capacity.

Despite Trump’s claims of progress in US-Iran talks and a temporary pause on energy attacks, Iranian officials denied his statements as strikes continued, highlighting a gap between rhetoric and reality.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that the US had sought talks via intermediaries, but said Tehran’s responses remained firm, warning against attacks on its energy infrastructure.

He described reports of negotiations with Washington as "fake news" deployed to manipulate oil and financial markets, and to help the US and "Israel" escape the "quagmire" of their own making.

"No negotiations have been held with the US," he wrote.

Baghaei added that Iran had made clear that any strike on its energy infrastructure would be met with "a decisive, immediate, and effective response" from its armed forces.

In a similar statement, Iran's Defense Council warned on Monday that any aggression targeting power plants or energy infrastructure will be met with a “decisive and destructive” response, asserting a heightened level of deterrence as the joint US-“Israeli” war escalates.

The council stressed its firm commitment to responding to any attack on energy facilities, recalling that, as part of a retaliatory response to the strike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facilities, the "Israeli" “Dimona” nuclear complex was also targeted, reinforcing its posture of immediate and reciprocal action.