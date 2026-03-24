Smotrich Urges Annexing South Lebanon To Litani River

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the annexation of territory from Lebanon up to the Litani River, saying "Israel" should seize vast swathes of land in southern Lebanon.

"The new 'I`sraeli' border must be the Litani," Smotrich said on "Israeli" radio on Monday. "The campaign needs to end with a different reality entirely, both with the Hezbollah decision but also with the change of 'Israel's' borders."

The Litani River is located nearly 40 kilometers inside Lebanese territory from the South.

Since early March, "Israel" has ordered all residents of southern Lebanon to leave areas south of the Litani, citing what it called "limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds."

On Sunday, the "Israeli" occupation forces announced plans to expand both ground and air operations in southern Lebanon. War Minister Yisrael Katz has also previously threatened that "Israel" would occupy Lebanese territory if the government does not disarm the Resistance.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned "Israel's" actions in Lebanon as "inappropriate and even unacceptable," arguing that "Israel's" repeated wars against the Resistance have never produced the desired results.

“Israel” has repeatedly attacked Lebanon since 1978, occupying much of the South until 2000 and still holding parts of Lebanese territory.

The number of martyrs resulting from the ongoing “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 1,024, with at least 2,740 others wounded, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The figures reflect the intensifying human toll of the continued aggression, which has escalated across multiple regions in South Lebanon and beyond.

“Israeli” airstrikes and artillery attacks continued to target Lebanon overnight Monday.

“Israeli” warplanes targeted a residential apartment in the town of Bshamoun in Mount Lebanon, marking a continued expansion of strikes into populated areas.

Earlier reports confirmed an “Israeli” attack on an apartment in Hazmieh, also in Mount Lebanon, resulting in the death of a civilian, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Multiple airstrikes were also recorded on the Southern Suburb of Beirut, with at least seven raids recorded in the area.

The attacks come amid ongoing escalation targeting densely populated neighborhoods.

"Israeli" strikes also hit several areas in southern Lebanon, including Zifta, Al-Burghliya, and a gas station near the Rashidieh camp in Tyre.

Strikes were reported in al-Bayyada, the al-Ashrafiyat area on the outskirts of al-Abbasiyah, as well as in Ayta al-Shaab, Arnoun, Qabrikha, and areas between Burj al-Shamali and al-Bazourieh.

Artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of Kfar Kila, indicating a continued pattern of bombardment across border areas.

Earlier in the day, four martyrs were reported following a dawn strike on a residential building in Majdal Selem.

This morning, Lebanese citizen was martyred and another injured after "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] stormed the town of Halta in the Arqoub region of the Hasbaya district in southern Lebanon, as per reports.

IOF reportedly raided several homes in the al-Hara al-Fawqa neighborhood, opening fire on civilians before withdrawing from the town after abducting one resident.