Trump Trapped in His Own War

By Staff

US President Donald Trump may not be able to simply “back out” of his confrontation with Iran, even if he wants to. Unlike tariffs, wars aren’t tools a president can switch on and off, raising the real question: Can he escape a conflict he himself escalated?

After days of inconsistent threats, Trump hinted at easing tensions by claiming progress in talks with Iran, something Tehran denied. The more hopeful view is that both sides understand the devastating cost of further escalation and are quietly seeking an exit.

Trump had pushed the situation dangerously far by threatening strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, while Iran warned of retaliation across the Gulf, risking global economic collapse and worsening civilian suffering.

Still, skepticism is strong. Trump’s contradictory statements and lack of a clear strategy undermine credibility. His pauses may also be tied to stabilizing markets, as seen when stocks rose and oil prices dropped following his announcement.

Another factor is military readiness: US forces are not yet fully positioned for a larger operation, which may explain the delay. At the same time, Trump’s tendency toward exaggeration and erratic decision-making makes any diplomatic claims uncertain.

Despite heavy attacks, Iran has shown resilience and leverage, especially through its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. Rather than weakening Iran politically, the war may have hardened its stance, especially after major losses. Demands such as abandoning its nuclear and missile programs are unlikely to be accepted, as recent events reinforce Iran’s need for deterrence.

Even if negotiations begin, it’s unclear who would represent Iran, given internal shifts in power. More hardline forces may now dominate, making compromise even less likely. Iran may also interpret Trump’s inconsistency as weakness, strengthening its position.

Trump now faces mostly bad options: escalate further with no guarantee of success, risk a ground war, or withdraw and claim victory while leaving allies exposed and Iran empowered.

Ending the conflict without securing key objectives, like Iran’s nuclear capabilities, would undermine his stated goals.

In the end, Trump appears trapped in a crisis of his own making, with no easy or favorable way out.