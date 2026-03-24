Hezbollah Condemns Lebanon’s Expulsion of Iranian Ambassador, Warns of Dangerous Political Fallout

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah strongly condemns and categorically rejects the decision issued by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which lacks any legal justification and stipulates the withdrawal of approval for the accreditation of the appointed Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, declaring him persona non grata and demanding his departure from Lebanese territory. This reckless and condemnable step serves neither Lebanon’s supreme national interests, nor its sovereignty or national unity; rather, it constitutes a blow against them and reflects clear submission to external pressures and dictates, as well as a blatant violation of the powers of the President of the Republic. The flimsy pretexts cited in this arbitrary decision, namely accusing the ambassador of interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs, only further confirm that it is a purely political and vindictive decision, lacking even the minimum standards of wisdom and national responsibility.

This suspicious measure, which comes at an extremely critical time when Lebanon urgently needs unity among all its people, across political, partisan, cultural, and social lines, as well as a unified official stance to strengthen national resilience and compel an end to "Israeli" aggression and the withdrawal from occupied territories, instead sees the Foreign Minister aligning himself in a position that, through both words and actions, serves only the Zionist enemy. Whether knowingly or not, and driven by a narrow and resentful partisan mindset, he contributes to weakening the Lebanese state and stripping it of the cohesion it desperately needs at this sensitive and critical stage, while pushing toward further concessions that serve the enemy and pave the way for placing Lebanon entirely under American-"Israeli" tutelage.

What further aggravates the gravity and brazenness of this decision is that it comes from the same minister who maintains complete silence regarding blatant American interference in Lebanon, as well as the statements of its officials and envoys that have insulted Lebanon and incited against it and against a fundamental component of its society. Yet, in contrast, he chooses to flex his authority against a friendly state that has never withheld support from Lebanon, that has stood by its people in the darkest of times, and has contributed to strengthening its ability to defend its land and people, without ever interfering in its internal affairs or infringing upon its sovereignty, but rather maintaining strong and positive relations with Lebanon.

Hezbollah considers this decision a grave national and strategic mistake that does not serve national unity, but rather opens the door to internal division, deepens national fractures, and places the country on a highly dangerous path of dependency, weakness, and vulnerability.

Hezbollah calls on the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister to demand that the Foreign Minister, who has lost national credibility by prioritizing partisan interests over Lebanon’s security, stability, and national interest, immediately reverse this decision due to its serious repercussions. The minister and his party must act with wisdom and prudence, recognize the dangers surrounding Lebanon, and understand that protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty is not achieved through submission to external dictates, nor by antagonizing a fundamental component of the nation or friendly states that have supported Lebanon. Rather, it is achieved through national unity and by confronting the country’s sole true enemy: the Zionist enemy.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

4 Shawwal 1447 AH