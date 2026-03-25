Tehran Ridicules US ‘Talks’: Negotiating With Yourselves?

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s military command issued a sharp rebuke to its adversaries, declaring their claimed “strategic strength” has turned into a defeat and firmly ruling out any agreement under current conditions.

In a newly released video statement, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that the balance of power has shifted decisively against those attacking the Islamic Republic.

Zolfaghari stated that the “strategic power” often boasted by Iran’s enemies has effectively collapsed, describing the current situation as a clear failure for those who claim global dominance.

“Those who claim to be the world’s superpower, if they were capable of exiting this predicament, they would have done so by now,” he said in reference to the United States.

Moreover, the Iranian official dismissed any attempt to frame defeat as an agreement, warning adversaries against rebranding setbacks as diplomacy.

“Do not call your defeat an agreement,” he said, adding, “The time of your promises has ended.”

Zolfaghari added that internal divisions among Iran’s adversaries have reached a point where they are “negotiating with yourselves," a reference to growing disagreements within Western and "Israeli" political and military circles over the trajectory of the confrontation.

Iran’s military also warned that energy markets will remain disrupted and pre‑war oil prices won’t return unless foreign powers accept Tehran’s role in regional stability, using that leverage to blunt adversaries’ influence.

“You will not see investment in this region, nor previous energy and oil prices, until you realize that stability here is guaranteed by the Iranian Armed Forces,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Zolfaghari stressed that a return to previous geopolitical conditions remains contingent solely on Iran’s will and on a fundamental shift in the thinking of its adversaries.

“We declare clearly that things will not return to what they were except by our will, when the very idea of acting against the Iranian people is erased from your minds,” he said.

Zolfaghari's statement comes amid US-based reports that US President Donald Trump has proposed a deal to end the war in the region, instigated by the US-"Israeli" authorities.