UN Warns: Free Dr. Abu Safiya, End ‘Israeli’ Torture

By Staff, Agencies

UN experts on Tuesday demanded that "Israeli" occupation immediately free Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya from Gaza, highlighting his risk of severe torture, deteriorating health, and blatant violations of international law, Anadolu reported.

UN experts Tialeng Mofokeng and Ben Saul said reports show Dr. Abu Safiya has been abused and remains in critical condition.

“We have received reports that Dr. Abu Safiya has been subjected to torture and other cruel and degrading treatment, and that his health condition remains dire,” the experts said in their statement.

Abu Safiya, the former director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has been abducted and detained by “Israel” since December 27, 2024, despite his status as a civilian medical practitioner.

The experts described his detention as “flagrantly arbitrary” and inconsistent with international standards, including the Mandela Rules, which guarantee detainees access to adequate medical care.

They added that he has been systematically denied necessary examinations and treatment, putting his life and well-being at grave risk.

“A year has passed since the detention of my father, in this white coat, he walked alone amidst death, destruction, and in front of tanks, not because he was fearless, but because his oath and his humanity were greater than any fear,” Elias wrote.

“He refused to abandon the children and the wounded at hospital, and for that, he was detained,” he added.

Alongside the message, Elias shared an image showing large swathes of Gaza reduced to rubble by "Israeli" attacks, saying “this image” testified to his father’s courage and captured the moment that led to his unjust arrest.

“A full year of injustice has passed. Today, we ask for nothing but his freedom. Please share his story to keep his voice alive,” he wrote.

Prior to that, the Palestinian Forum in Britain [PFB] announced a new solidarity initiative demanding the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all Palestinians held in "Israeli" occupation prisons. The campaign, titled the “Red Ribbons Campaign,” took place on Saturday, December 20, at Oxford Circus in central London.