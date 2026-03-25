IRG Strikes North ’Israel’ Backing Hezbollah: Wave 80, Otp 4

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced the start of the 80th wave of Operation True Promise 4, unleashing ballistic missiles and attack drones against "Israeli" and US military targets.

The IRG confirmed that strategic points and military centers in northern occupied Palestine were destroyed, in support of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah’s “honorable operations” and the people of South Lebanon and in tribute to the martyred driver Mohammad Dalvand and all drivers.

It added that the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF]'s northern command in Safad, responsible for managing operations along the northern front, was directly targeted.

The IRG stated that this operation marks the beginning of a series of previously announced operations against the "Israeli" occupation entity, vowing that groupings of "Israeli" troops in northern occupied Palestine and the Gaza envelope will be targeted "without any reservation."

The IRG also stated that strikes reached multiple targets, including "Tel Aviv", "Kiryat Shmona", and "Bnei Brak", alongside US bases in Ali Al-Salem, Arifjan, Al-Azraq, and Sheikh Issa.

Earlier, the IRG announced that it had launched wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4, targeting areas across the occupied territories and US military bases across the region.

According to the IRG statement, the operation specifically targeted satellite reception stations in Umm al-Rashrash, which are used by the IOF.

The IRG announced at midnight Tuesday–Wednesday that it had targeted Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], along with satellite receiving stations that provide services to the IOF.

According to the IRG, the operations were carried out using long- and medium-range missiles powered by solid and liquid fuel, in addition to attack drones, confirming that all designated targets were hit with precision.

The IRG noted that this wave was dedicated to “the martyred child of Tabriz and her family,” reaffirming its commitment to responding to civilian casualties caused by the aggression.