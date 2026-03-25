War Minister: ’Israel’ Plans Southern Lebanon Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli" War Minister Yisrael Katz said "Israel" will occupy parts of southern Lebanon to confront Hezbollah fighters, warning this will displace hundreds of thousands and destroy civilian infrastructure.

According to Katz, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] will “control the remaining bridges and the security zone up to the Litani” – a river 30 to 40 km north of Lebanon’s southern border with "Israel".

He added that “Israel" will block the return of southern Lebanese residents north of the Litani River and demolish all buildings near the border, using tactics similar to Gaza.

Katz’s announcement came just one day after another cabinet member, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, called for the annexation of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River.

Hezbollah described "Israel’s" plans as an existential threat, saying it has no choice but to fight. Beirut said it expects foreign nations to pressure "Israel" into stopping the operation. French President Emmanuel Macron has recently condemned the "Israeli" attacks, calling them unacceptable.

"Israel" has launched war against Hezbollah on a number of occasions since 1978, and occupied southern Lebanon from 1982 to 2000.