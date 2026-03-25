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Head of “Metula” Settlement: ’Israel’ Flounders in Lebanese Quagmire, Leaders Heroes Only in Words
By Staff
The head of the “Metula” settlement council, David Azulay, harshly criticized the "Israeli" occupation entity’s handling of the security situation on the Lebanese border, highlighting that settlers endure “days and nights without sleep or normal life” under continuous Hezbollah fire.
In an interview with "Israel’s" Channel 7, Azulay said the settlement lacks an effective warning system, with sirens often coinciding with incoming fire, forcing settlers to spend most of their time in or near shelters amid a chaotic reality shaped by developments on the ground.
He identified anti-armor missiles as the greatest current threat, revealing that roughly 460 such missiles have struck “Metula” homes since the start of the conflict, causing widespread destruction and direct injuries.
Azulay called for a deeper "Israeli" military incursion into Lebanese territory—up to 18 kilometers—to “eliminate the threat,” criticizing leaders for empty statements without action.
He went on saying, “Our leaders are heroes in words, but the reality on the ground is different.”
Azulay also referenced remarks by an "Israeli" minister who claimed, "Not a stone will be left in Lebanon," adding that, "So far, there isn’t a stone left on our side, and the other side remains intact.”
He concluded, “'Israel' is floundering again in the Lebanese quagmire.”
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