US, “Israeli” aggression against Iran Continues: Residential Areas Bombarded

By Staff, Agencies

US and “Israeli” forces have unleashed a wave of terrorist airstrikes and missile attacks across Iran, targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Iranian authorities confirmed that several residential areas in the northeastern city of Tabriz, located in East Azarbaijan Province, were struck by missiles in the early hours of Wednesday.

The attacks specifically hit neighborhoods where the city’s railroad workers lived, causing widespread destruction and leaving many residents trapped under the rubble.

The attack came a day after six civilians were martyred and nine others were wounded in the Shahid Mofatteh residential area, according to a statement from Tabriz’s crisis response authorities.

The blast, which tore through the homes of innocent families, left the area in ruins, with debris scattered across the streets.

First responders and the Iranian Red Crescent Society [IRCS] have been on the ground, working to evacuate survivors and clear the rubble from destroyed buildings, but the scale of devastation remains overwhelming.

A video of a young girl named Helma being rescued by rescue teams has been published on the Instagram channel of the Red Crescent and has been widely shared on social media.

Dr. Saeed Shamghadri, an associate professor at Iran University of Science and Technology, was martyred in an “Israeli”-American attack along with two children.

On Tuesday, Iran's armed forces dedicated the 79th wave of “Truthful Pledge IV" to the 18-month-old child and her martyred family, targeting US and “Israeli” military sites, including satellite stations providing services to the Israeli army, as well as key US airbases.

The strikes were not confined to Tabriz. Throughout the day, reports emerged of additional attacks across various regions of Iran, including Yazd and Tehran.

The eastern districts of Tehran saw bombings that shattered windows and caused extensive damage to nearby homes.

In a tragic incident, Dina Sadeghi, a 10-year-old girl in Yazd, was killed due to shock and trauma caused by the blast near her home.

The explosion, which occurred in the early morning hours, also caused significant psychological trauma among survivors, particularly children who were left terrified by the constant bombardment.