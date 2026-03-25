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Arash-2: Iran’s Long-Range Drone Redefining the Balance of Power

Arash-2: Iran’s Long-Range Drone Redefining the Balance of Power
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Infographic by Al-Ahed News

This infographic documents the Arash‑2 drone’s impact, highlighting Iran’s long-range strike capability and advanced evasion features as it expands power projection amid rising regional tensions.

The Arash-2 is a long-range loitering drone capable of precision strikes over 2,000 km. With low radar visibility, advanced targeting, and multi-platform launch capability, it can penetrate defended airspace, exemplifying a new era of drone warfare that reshapes deterrence and challenges traditional air defenses.



Arash-2: Iran’s Long-Range Drone Redefining the Balance of Power

Israel Iran iranian capabilities long range missiles IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 25-03-2026 Hour: 07:49 Beirut Timing

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