Qalibaf to US: We’re Closely Monitoring Deployment of Your Troops in Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has issued a stern warning to the United States, stating that Iran is closely monitoring the deployment of American soldiers in the region.

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Qalibaf addressed recent reports of US military movements.

“We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially the deployment of their soldiers,” he wrote.

He further stated: “What the generals have ruined, the soldiers cannot fix; instead, they will only become victims of Netanyahu’s delusions. Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”

The statement comes amid heightened tensions, 26 days into a US-Israeli aggression against Iran. The remarks follow unconfirmed reports from Western media and claims by US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations with the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials have not yet officially confirmed any such negotiation proposals.

Analysts suggest that the proposed five-day deadline for talks, as floated by Trump, might serve as a cover for potential hostile actions.

Prior to the diplomatic overtures, Trump had made comments regarding the seizure of Iran’s Kharg Island. Reports from American media outlets indicate that the Pentagon has ordered approximately 2,000 soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to West Asia.

In response to these naval movements, the Iranian Army’s Navy has conducted a military operation.